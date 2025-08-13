PM to distribute 100,000 free laptops

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced on Tuesday that 100,000 free laptops will be distributed among talented students across Pakistan on merit, during an International Youth Day event held in Islamabad.

The Prime Minister said the laptops will be given across all four provinces, the federal capital, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Azad Kashmir. He emphasized that the distribution will be strictly merit-based, without any favoritism or nepotism.

Sharif clarified that these laptops are separate from existing schemes that provide laptops through interest-based loans. He encouraged students to use the opportunity to enhance their skills and contribute positively to the country’s development.

Referring to Operation Bunyanum Marsoos, the Prime Minister highlighted Pakistan’s victory on May 10, which has inspired a renewed sense of determination and patriotism among the nation’s youth. He urged students to work hard and achieve excellence.

Earlier, Chairman of the Prime Minister Youth Program, Rana Mashhood, praised the government’s merit-based youth programs, saying they have helped talented children succeed in education and build promising careers across the country.

Minister of State for Religious Affairs Kesoo Mal Khael Das also addressed the event, highlighting that minority communities continue to play an important role in Pakistan’s progress and development, contributing to a united and prosperous nation.