Lahore turns animal waste into biogas

Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) is launching a “Waste to Value Project” to convert thousands of tonnes of animal waste from abattoirs into low-cost biogas fuel. The initiative aims to reduce landfill dumping and produce green energy.

Omar Chaudhry, LWMC spokesperson, said the project is currently a pilot with a daily biogas generation capacity of 25,000 kilogrammes. He explained that the experiment with animal waste has been successful and will now move to full implementation.

The facility will initially process around 1,000 tonnes of offal, intestines, and dung. Chaudhry added that this green carbon credit project, costing Rs3 million, is expected to generate 275,000 tonnes of carbon credits and \$4.2 million in annual income.

Anaerobic digesters at the plant will also produce a byproduct that can be used as manure for kitchen gardens and horticulture. This approach creates a sustainable cycle, turning waste into both fuel and fertilizer for local communities.

The spokesperson noted that similar waste-to-value projects could expand to other districts under the Suthra Punjab campaign. He emphasized the project’s potential to improve waste management and generate income while protecting the environment.

Lahore currently has several slaughterhouses, including 11 privately-owned abattoirs registered with the Pakistan Halal Council, plus a meat complex run by Punjab Agriculture and Meat Company in Shahpur Kanjran. These facilities will supply the waste needed for the biogas plant.