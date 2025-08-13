Trade deficit surges 44% in july

Pakistan’s trade deficit jumped 44% in July, reaching $2.7 billion, mainly due to a sharp rise in imports. Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal called it a “temporary dip” and expressed confidence that increased exports would soon balance the gap. He explained that higher imports of raw materials would help manufacturers produce more goods for foreign markets, boosting overall exports in the coming months.

Iqbal highlighted that the government had reduced import tariffs under IMF and World Bank guidelines, aiming to encourage trade and attract investment. Some analysts believe the surge in imports is partly because businesses delayed shipments to take advantage of lower rates at the start of the new fiscal year. Despite the jump in imports, exports grew 16.9% in July, reaching $2.7 billion from $2.3 billion last year.

The minister emphasized that Pakistan benefits from the lowest US tariffs in the region, which can help exporters capture new markets. He said foreign remittances also increased by 7.4% in July, showing overseas Pakistanis’ growing confidence in the government’s economic management. These trends indicate a positive start for Pakistan’s external sector despite global uncertainties and slow international growth.

Irfan Ahmad, chief economist, noted that the US trade deal should be seen as an opportunity for gradual foreign investment, rather than only tariff relief. Iqbal added that investors from regional countries are encouraged to set up operations in Pakistan to export goods to the US and EU markets, which could further strengthen trade and boost economic growth in the long term.

The national development report highlighted stronger economic performance at the start of FY2026, including improved fiscal management, a shift from external deficit to surplus, falling inflation, and renewed investor confidence. Iqbal pointed out that macroeconomic stability is reflected in record remittances and higher exports, which support a stable and sustainable economic trajectory for the country.

Iqbal also discussed development spending, reporting a record Rs1.068 trillion in FY2025, which covers 98% of the annual development budget. He criticized the finance ministry for releasing 40% of funds in the last quarter, saying it causes wastage. The government now plans to release more funds earlier in the year to ensure smoother project execution and better fiscal efficiency.