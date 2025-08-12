Pak, US stress stronger frameworks to combat evolving terrorist threats

The United States said on Tuesday that it was committed to countering terrorism in all its forms with Pakistan amid surging ties between the two countries.

A post from the US Embassy in Islamabad on X said the Acting Coordinator for Counterterrorism Gregory LoGerfo and Chargé d’Affaires Natalie Baker participated in the US-Pakistan Counterterrorism Dialogue, advancing their shared resolve to combat the global threat.

“We remain committed to countering terrorism in all its forms,” the embassy said.

The FO said in a statement the dialogue was co-chaired by Special Secretary (UN) Ambassador Nabeel Munir and LoGerfo, adding that the two delegations underscored the critical importance of developing effective approaches to terrorist threats, including those posed by the BLA, IS-K and the TTP.

“The US applauded Pakistan’s continued successes to contain terrorist entities that pose a threat to the peace and security of the region and the world. Furthermore, the US expressed condolences for the loss of civilians and members of law enforcement agencies in terrorist incidents in Pakistan, including the barbaric Jaffar Express terrorist attack and the bombing of a school bus in Khuzdar.

Separately, the security forces killed three more Indian sponsored Khwarij during a deliberation sanitization operation in general areas Sambaza (Zhob District). The number of Khawarij killed in four days anti-inflation operation has risen to fifty.