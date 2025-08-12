President urges intensified efforts to safeguard minority rights

President Asif Ali Zardari on Tuesday urged intensified efforts to safeguard minority rights, promote religious tolerance, and ensure the restoration of worship places unlawfully occupied, reaffirming that minorities are an integral part of Pakistan’s social and national fabric.

He made these remarks during a meeting at Aiwan-e-Sadr with Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Sardar Muhammad Yousaf, who briefed him on the ministry’s initiatives, including policy measures, welfare programs, and interfaith engagement, a Presidency’s news release said.

President Zardari commended the ministry’s work in protecting minority rights and organizing National Minorities Day celebrations, while calling for more concrete and targeted actions to ensure justice and inclusivity.

The minister shared that in FY 2024-25, the Minorities Welfare Fund provided Rs. 60 million in scholarships to 2,236 students, financial aid to 1,231 individuals, and Rs. 45 million for the repair and furnishing of 32 minority worship places. He also highlighted a new national policy on interfaith harmony, official celebrations of major minority festivals, and interfaith conferences nationwide.

Sardar Yousaf further noted that the Evacuee Trust Property Board is maintaining Sikh and Hindu sacred sites and providing free facilities to pilgrims for major religious events, alongside efforts to curb hate speech and coordinate with provincial and federal authorities.

Thanking the president for his support, the minister said his leadership had played a key role in advancing the rights and welfare of Pakistan’s minority communities.

Separately, President Asif Ali Zardari has stated that Pakistan and Morocco enjoy fraternal ties, based on common faith, shared values, and mutual respect, which need to be further strengthened for the mutual benefit of the two countries.

He made these remarks during a meeting with the Ambassador of Morocco, Mohamed Karmoune, who called on him at Aiwan-e-Sadr in Islamabad today.

The President said Pakistan is committed to further enhancing bilateral cooperation with Morocco in diverse fields.

He expressed gratitude to Morocco for its support to Pakistan during the 2022 floods, noting that such gestures reflect the depth of friendship between the two nations.

President Zardari emphasized that Pakistan attaches great importance to its economic relations with Morocco and highlighted the vast potential for expanding economic cooperation between the two countries.

He observed that Africa is poised for significant economic growth in the coming years, and Morocco, with its remarkable economic development, is well-placed to lead this transformation and contribute to regional prosperity.

Reaffirming that Pakistan and Morocco enjoy close and brotherly ties, the President expressed his best wishes for the continued health of King of Morocco Mohammed VI. He also requested the Ambassador to convey the goodwill and warm regards of the people of Pakistan to the King and the people of Morocco.