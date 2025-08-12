Memon congrats Faryal Talpur for performing Umrah

Sindh Senior Minister and Provincial Minister for Information, Transport and Mass Transit Sharjeel Inam Memon on Tuesday called on Pakistan Peoples Party leader Faryal Talpur and congratulated her on performing Umrah, extending his best wishes.

According to an official statement, the meeting discussed in detail the Pink Scottie’s project launched for women in the province. Ms Talpur termed the initiative a significant step towards addressing women’s travel needs and promoting their independence. The two leaders also exchanged views on the ongoing operations of the women-only Pink Bus Service.