Tarar nominated for Sitara-i-Imtiaz for war-time media role

Federal Information Minister Attaullah Tarar has been nominated for the Sitara-i-Imtiaz. This nomination is in recognition of his efforts during the recent Pakistan-India conflict. He played a key role in communicating Pakistan’s stance to the international community.

During the war, Attaullah Tarar worked tirelessly to ensure Pakistan’s narrative was clearly presented worldwide. His dedication highlighted the important role of media in times of conflict. As a result, his efforts received significant appreciation.

Alongside him, Press Information Officer Mubasher Hasan has also been nominated for the Sitara-i-Imtiaz. Both nominations were made by the Pakistan Armed Forces. This shows the high regard in which their contributions are held by the military.

The Sitara-i-Imtiaz is one of Pakistan’s most prestigious awards. It is the third-highest civilian and military honor in the country. Every year on Pakistan Day, March 23, the government awards this honor to deserving individuals.

This recognition underscores the crucial role played by media and information officials during the war. Their work ensured that Pakistan’s position was effectively communicated to audiences around the world. The nominations of Attaullah Tarar and Mubasher Hasan reflect the importance of their service in a challenging time.