CJP questions LHC’s decision to reject Imran’s bail petitions

Chief Justice of Pakistan, Justice Yahya Afridi on Tuesday raised serious questions over the Lahore High Court’s (LHC) decision to reject bail petitions filed by incarcerated founder of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan, says in media reports.

The Supreme Court (SC), while hearing eight appeals filed by the former PTI chairman, issued notices to the Punjab government and directed the Prosecution Department to prepare responses on the legal questions involved.

A three-member bench, headed by CJP Afridi and comprising Justice Shafi Siddiqui and Justice Mian Gul Hassan Aurangzeb, conducted a brief hearing of the case.

During proceedings, the CJP questioned the LHC’s approach, asking, “How can the High Court comment on the core merits of the case in a bail matter?” He urged the lawyers to assist the court on this critical legal point.

Justice Afridi remarked that the SC will avoid any finding that could prejudice the main trial, questioning whether final observations should be made in bail cases at all. He added that, for now, only a notice is being issued to the prosecution, and directed the lawyers to be fully prepared on legal issues by the next hearing. The Chief Justice emphasized the importance of legal clarity, saying that the court aims to decide the matter purely on merit. The court then adjourned the hearing until August 19, 2025. It is worth noting that Khan has challenged the LHC’s decision to reject his bail applications in multiple cases by filing appeals in the SC.

Separately, an anti-terrorism court in Lahore on Tuesday ordered the release of former foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi in connection with two cases related to the May 9 arson and rioting incidents.

The order was issued by ATC Judge Manzar Ali Gill, who instructed the superintendent of jail to release Qureshi immediately, provided he is not wanted in any other case.