PMD forecasts more rains, thundershowers across country from Aug 17

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Tuesday forecast widespread rain, wind, and thundershowers in most parts of the country in the coming days, with monsoon activity expected to intensify from August 17. In its latest weather advisory issued today, the Met Office said monsoon currents from the Arabian Sea were continuously penetrating the upper parts of Pakistan, while moist currents from the Bay of Bengal were likely to strengthen midweek. A westerly wave currently affecting the region was also expected to intensify from Aug 17. Under these conditions, rain-wind/thundershower with scattered heavy falls was expected in Islamabad, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, upper Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Gilgit-Baltistan from Aug 14 -17. The wet spell was expected to last from Aug 18-21 in many northern areas, including Neelum Valley, Muzaffarabad, Rawalakot, Poonch, and several districts of GB.