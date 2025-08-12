Cops suspended for harassing youngster

Senior Superintendent of Police SSP District Central Zeeshan Shafiq Siddiqui took action after a video surfaced on social media showing police personnel from Shahrah-e-Noor Jahan Police Station harassing a young man. In the video, recorded by the victim, Faiq Ubaid, he claimed that the officers stopped him the previous night, harassed him, and broke his helmet. SSP Zeeshan Shafiq Siddiqui has suspended the officers involved and directed SP Gulberg Division to conduct an inquiry into the incident. He stressed that protecting the lives and property of citizens must remain the top priority of the District Central Police, adding that no officer will be allowed to engage in such misconduct.