On the instructions of Inspector General of Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar, Punjab Police have finalized the security arrangements for the 79th Independence Day. IG Punjab said that on Independence Day, security will remain on high alert and strict vigilance will be maintained over anti-state and criminal elements. More than 480 Independence Day celebrations across the province, including Lahore, will be provided with comprehensive security.

According to the Punjab Police spokesperson, over 30,000 police officers and personnel will be deployed for security and traffic arrangements across the province, including Lahore. A total of 274 Elite, 165 QRF (Quick Response Force) units, 1,428 motorcycle teams, and 790 police vehicles will be on patrol. Security checking will be assisted by 143 walk-through gates and 1,762 metal detectors. All activities will be fully monitored through the Safe Cities Authority cameras. In the provincial capital alone, more than 8,000 police officers and personnel will ensure security and traffic arrangements. The celebrations include 08 A-Plus category programs, 82 A category programs, and 392 B category programs.

IG Punjab said that after Operation Bunyan al Marsoos, the defeated enemy in the “Battle of Truth” may cowardly attempt to sabotage the peace of Independence Day. Police personnel stationed at inter-provincial border check posts must keep strict watch on “Fitna al-Khawarij” and “Fitna al-Hindustan.” IG Punjab directed the CCPO Lahore, RPOs, CPOs, and DPOs to personally supervise the security and traffic arrangements for Independence Day celebrations. Police, Special Branch, CTD, intelligence agencies, patrolling, Dolphin Squad, PRU, and Traffic Police must ensure the best possible arrangements. There will be zero tolerance for hooliganism, one-wheeling, aerial firing, blocking roads, and harassing women. IG Punjab urged citizens to celebrate the joys of freedom within the bounds of the law

and without abandoning

civility.