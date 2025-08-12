ICT sees spike in crimes against children in 2024

A total of 68 cases of child abduction and 48 cases of sexual abuse were reported in the federal capital, among eight documented categories of crimes against children, including trafficking, child marriage, child labour, physical abuse, murder, and child pornography, based on the data from Islamabad Police under the Right to Information law.

According to the latest report by the Sustainable Social Development Organization (SSDO), Islamabad recorded the highest number of reported crimes against children in the categories of abduction and sexual abuse, yet the conviction rate remained negligible in 2024.

Despite case challans being submitted, most cases remain under investigation or trial, with very few resulting in convictions.

SSDO Executive Director Syed Kausar Abbas said data on crimes against children should be regularly made public by police and courts under the Right of Access to Information Act 2017, to strengthen transparency and accountability.

The data further shows 14 cases of physical abuse, six of child marriage, and two each of child trafficking, murder, and child pornography.

The report also notes that several cases were withdrawn, reflecting serious gaps in investigation quality, evidence collection, and the protection of victims and witnesses.

Abbas said that the low conviction rate highlights deep-rooted flaws in the justice system.

He warned that crimes against children will persist unabated unless urgent reforms are implemented in investigation, prosecution, and victim support mechanisms. He recommended the establishment of specialised investigative units, fast-track courts, and robust victim and witness protection programmes to ensure swift and effective justice.