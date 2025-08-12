Five private member bills smoothly sail through NA

The National Assembly on Tuesday passed five private members bills including the Legal Practitioners and Bar Councils (Amendment) Bill, 2025, the National Institute of Health (Re-Organization) (Amendment) Bill, 2025, the Acid and Burn Crime Bill,2024, the Reservation of Special Seats for Deserving Persons in Universities, Bill, 2024 and the Zakat and Ushr (Amendment) Bill, 2025.

The bills were moved by Huma Akhter Chughtai, Shazia Marri, Dr Mahreen Razzaq Bhutto, and Syed Rafiullah in the House, respectively.

The House passed all the said bills through clause by clause readings after not being opposed by the treasury benches.

Meanwhile, the House referred the Protection of Journalists and Media Professionals (Amendment) Bill, 2025, to the concerned standing committee on the request of Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar.

He informed the Chair that the Information Minister Attaullah Tarar, desired to include some input in the bill in order to bring further improvements in it.

As many as 16 private member bills were introduced in the National Assembly on Tuesday.

The bills were included the Islamabad Capital Territory Food Fortification Bill, 2025, the Criminal Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2025) (Section 498D and Schedule Il), the Public Interest Disclosures (Amendment) Bill, 2025, the Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2025 (Articles 1, 51, 59, 106, 154, 175A, 198 and 218), the Criminal Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2025 (Section 498D and Schedule II), the Elections (Amendment) Bill,2025, the Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2025 (Articles 140A and 160A), the Guardians and Wards (Amendment) Bill, 2025, the Legal Practitioners and Bar Councils (Amendment) Bill, 2025, the Prevention of Obscenity and Indecency in Digital Media Bill, 2025, the Allied Institute, Multan Bill, 2025, the Service Tribunals (Amendment) Bill, 2025, the National Database and Registration Authority (Amendment) Bill, 2025, the Islamabad Child and Adolescent Labour (Prohibition and Regulation) Bill, 2025, the Multi-Vendor Electricity Distribution Bill, 2025 and the Toll Plaza Rationalization and Equity Bill, 2025.

The bills were introduced by Shaista Pervaiz, Shazia Marri, Dr Sharmila Faruqui, Muhammad Riaz Fatyana, Sahibzada Sibghatullah, Awais Haider Jakhar, Nosheen Iftikhar, Shahida Rehmani, Khawaja Izhar ul Hassan, Sohail Sultan, Sehar Kamran, and Syed Abrar Ali Shah in the House.

The Chair referred all the bills to the concerned standing committees for detailed deliberation after not opposing them by the treasury benches.