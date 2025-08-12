FIA arrests 3 more illegal currency dealers in Quetta

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Balochistan has arrested three more suspects for their alleged involvement in Hawala/Hundi and illegal currency exchange as the law enforcers continue their crackdown on illegal currency dealers.

The development came days after a Pakistan court sentenced three illegal currency dealers to five years in prison and imposed a fine of Rs1 million on each for their involvement in unlawful foreign exchange trading.

The law enforcement agencies (LEAs) including the FIA have arrested at least eight illegal currency dealers in the past two weeks – since a crackdown was launched against illegal currency dealers and smugglers.

The LEAs have intensified the crackdown to help Pakistani rupee recover against US dollar and other world major currencies.

The FIA said noose is being tightened around illegal currency dealers on directive of FIA Director General Riffat Mukhtar Raja. The suspects identified as Abdul Bari, Sanaullah and Asadullah have been arrested from different parts of Quetta, it said in a statement on Tuesday.

“A total 2.7 million Irani Riyal and 3,050 Afghani currency were recovered from the suspects, in addition to mobile phones and other evidence of Hawala/Hundi (currency smuggling),” the agency said.