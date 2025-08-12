NCHR, lawmakers make united call for inclusive Pakistan on Minorities Day

The National Commission for Human Rights (NCHR) marked National Minority Day with a commemorative event at its Head Office in Islamabad, reaffirming Pakistan’s commitment to equality, religious freedom, and social inclusion.

The event was presided over by Mr. Manzoor Masih, Member Minorities, NCHR, who delivered a keynote address highlighting the Commission’s ongoing role in promoting and safeguarding the rights of minority communities. He underscored NCHR’s initiatives aimed at ensuring social uplift, legal protection, and equal opportunities for all citizens irrespective of religion or belief.

Proceedings commenced with the national anthem, followed by a detailed presentation showcasing the mandate of NCHR and its efforts for advancing minority rights across Pakistan. The gathering brought together representatives from almost all religious communities, alongside members of the majority community, to demonstrate unity and solidarity.

Distinguished parliamentarians, including Ms. Asia Tanoli, MNA; Dr. Nelson Azeem, Parliamentary Secretary for Health; Ms. Farah Akbar Naz, Parliamentary Secretary for Education, Sports and Culture; and Ms. Mahjabeen Abbasi, MNA, graced the occasion and shared their perspectives. Prominent civil society members and NCHR staff also actively participated.

Speakers paid tribute to the historic role of minority communities in the creation of Pakistan and their continued contributions to the nation’s progress. The participants commended NCHR on their work for minority issues. They also commended the government’s initiatives for minority rights, particularly the official declaration of National Minority Day in line with Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah’s landmark speech of August 11, 1947, which emphasized equality for all citizens and the freedom of religion.

While acknowledging the progress made, participants noted that certain challenges facing minority communities persist. They called for sustained and collective efforts by the government, civil society, and citizens to foster an inclusive and harmonious Pakistan for all.

The event concluded with a cake-cutting ceremony to mark National Minority Day, followed by a luncheon bringing together all participants in a spirit of fellowship and unity.