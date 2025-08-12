Anti-riot force to be empowered with dogs, horses

The Punjab government has taken a decision to strengthen the Riot Management Police (RMP) for controlling riots and protests in the future. For this purpose, trained horses and dogs will be inducted after procurement.

According to DIG Law Management Police Punjab Asad Sarfaraz Khan, two water cannons and one armored vehicle will also be purchased to control the riots, sit-ins and protests. Initially, eight Belgian Malinois dogs will be procured for Rs 5 million, six worthy-breed horses will be purchased for Rs 5 million, and puppies and foals will also be purchased and trained here in Pakistan by local trainers.

According to details, the Riot Management Police will also purchase two water cannons and one armored vehicle for Lahore and Rawalpindi each. Presently, the Anti-Riot Force also has water cannons and armored vehicles, which will be utilized by the RMP when necessary. To procure horses, dogs (puppies and foals), and vehicles, the concerned authorities are going to issue advertisements in local media during the current financial year.