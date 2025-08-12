Net metering working 100pc, clarifies PAEA

We have received numerous calls and messages regarding the suspension of net metering. People are concerned that the government is planning to shut it down.

At this moment, the Pakistan Alternative Energy Association (PAEA) would like to clearly state that net metering is running 100% as usual.

The Government of Pakistan has made no decision to shut down or replace net metering. Both new and existing connections are functioning without any issues. You can still apply for net metering without any interruptions.

Please do not believe fake reports, random YouTubers, or unverified numbers. Many individuals are spreading misinformation for views and likes, without knowing the actual facts. For accurate information, you can always reach out to the Pakistan Alternative Energy Association through email or phone.

PAEA also wants to make it clear that solar and other energy systems are fully legal and active in Pakistan. Thousands of homes and institutions are currently using net metering, and there is no restriction from the government.

If you’re planning to install a solar system, proceed with full confidence there is absolutely no issue.

For any queries or support, feel free to contact the PAEA team.