CBD Punjab to celebrate Independence Day with patriotic zeal

The Punjab Central Business District Development Authority (PCBDDA), also known as Central Business District Punjab (CBD Punjab), is set to celebrate the 78th Independence Day of Pakistan with unmatched patriotic fervour. This year’s celebrations will be held under the theme “Marqa-e-Haq” in line with CBD Punjab’s annual slogan, “Raho Sar Buland”, which inspires pride and unwavering commitment to the nation’s progress.

The festivities reflect CBD Punjab’s pledge that there will be no compromise on the sovereignty and development of Pakistan, and every effort will be made for the defence of the motherland. The celebration plan demonstrates the authority’s dedication to fostering national pride and unity among citizens.

In preparation for this national occasion, CBD Punjab has adorned the city’s key landmarks in the vibrant green and white colours of independence. The Kalma Underpass and CBD Route 47 have been illuminated to create a spectacular visual display, embodying the true spirit of freedom. At CBD Lake, the fountains will operate at full capacity, offering residents and visitors a captivating view throughout the celebrations.

Adding to the patriotic atmosphere, a special Motorbike and Bicycle Ride for Unity has been organised, welcoming people of all ages to participate and ride together in the spirit of harmony. In collaboration with CBD Punjab, the local administration will arrange a bike rally on 14th August in the evening, starting from Kalma and ending at Walton, with CBD Route open on both sides to facilitate participants.

The highlight of the day will be a grand flag-hoisting ceremony, to be graced by the Chief Guest, Brigadier (R) Mansoor Janjua, Chief Operating Officer of CBD Punjab.

Speaking about the celebrations, Brigadier (R) Mansoor Janjua said: “Independence Day is not just a date on the calendar – it is a reminder of the sacrifices that built this great nation and a call to action for all Pakistanis to protect and strengthen it. At CBD Punjab, we are committed to contributing to the progress, prosperity, and unity of our country. This year’s celebrations reaffirm our dedication to the sovereignty and development of Pakistan, in the true spirit of ‘Raho Sar Buland’.”

CBD Punjab warmly invites all residents of Lahore to join the festivities, experience the vibrant atmosphere, and share in the pride of being part of a free and sovereign Pakistan. The events promise to be a memorable celebration of our national identity and a testament to the enduring Pakistani spirit.