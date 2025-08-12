Brevis’ record-breaking ton for S Africa ends Australia’s 9-match winning streak

Dewald Brevis smacked a record T20 century to help South Africa end the nine-match winning streak of Australia’s cricketers as a 53-run victory on Tuesday levelled the three-match series at 1-1.

The 22-year-old Brevis bludgeoned eight sixes and 12 fours in his breath-taking 125 not out off 56 balls to surpass Faf du Plessis´ South Africa record of 119, made against the West Indies in 2015.

Brevis displayed an extraordinary range of shots all around the wicket to propel South Africa to 218-7, after Australia captain Mitchell Marsh had won the toss and elected to field on the same wicket where his team had successfully defended 178 two days before.

Australia’s top-order batters briefly had a crack at the steep target with Tim David scoring a robust 50 off 24 balls. But once he perished in the 10th over, the wheels came off as the home team was bowled out for 165 in 17.4 overs.

“I have not really thought about it (the record), but extremely grateful,” Brevis said after receiving his player of the match award. “Just happy we won today, great to be out here on the winning side.”

Another South African youngster, Kwena Maphaka (3-57), followed his four-wicket haul in the first game by removing big-hitters Cameron Green (9), Glenn Maxwell (16) and Mitchell Owen (8).

South Africa also shrugged off the dew at the venue and held onto some brilliant catches with Nqabayomzi Peter, one of the two changes the visitors made from the first game, holding onto a spectacular low catch at mid-wicket to dismiss Green in Maphaka´s first over.

In sharp contrast, Australia was scrappy in the field.

Substitute fielder Matthew Kuhnemann dropped Brevis soon after the power-hitter had completed his half century off 25 balls. The ball burst through his hands on the long-on boundary, much to the disappointment of bowler Maxwell.

Maxwell, who finished with 2-44, had earlier seen Adam Zampa drop a skier off Lhuan-dre Pretorius in the powerplay.

Despite losing three quick wickets, Brevis didn´t hold back in a 126-run fourth-wicket stand with Tristan Stubbs, who contributed 31 off 22 balls.

Brevis pummelled spinners Zampa (1-46) and Maxwell soon after getting his life on 56. He also took charge against Josh Hazlewood (1-56) in the second half of the innings as he completed his second fifty off just 16 balls.

Australia rallied to take four wickets at the end, but Brevis had done enough damage by that time to give South Africa its imposing total.

Marsh, whose side beat West Indies 5-0 after chasing successfully in all five games in the preceding series, praised Brevis.

“He is a young, powerful man,” Marsh said. “An upcoming player in international cricket and well played to him. Chasing that down was going to be tough. We needed a few partnerships early and could not do that.”

The final game will be played on Saturday before the teams compete in a three-match ODI series.