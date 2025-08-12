Turkish climber Gul Noor makes history on K2

Gul Noor Tambet has etched her name in mountaineering history by becoming the first Turkish woman to reach the summit of K2, the second-highest mountain in the world.

After months of perseverance, Gul successfully conquered the treacherous peak on Monday, August 11, at 4 pm, said a press release.

Gul arrived in Pakistan in June and initially scaled the majestic Tirich Mir peak. Undeterred by the harsh weather conditions that forced several climbers to retreat from the base camp in July, she pressed on, driven by her passion for mountaineering. Her determination paid off as she reached the summit of K2, a feat that marks her as a trailblazer for Turkish climbers.

This remarkable achievement is not Gul’s first, into high-altitude mountaineering. She has previously climbed the Seven Summits and over 30 high mountains across the globe, in Turkey, Russia, Georgia, Nepal, Argentina, and the United States. She had also summited Mount Everest making her the first Turkish woman to do so.

Her mountaineering journey began at 17, and she now balances her passion with her profession as a marketing professor at San Francisco State University in the United States.

Gul shared her exhilaration and gratitude with her team by posting a photo from the summit on her Instagram.