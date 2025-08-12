From Victory to Celebration

Pakistan’s Independence Day has always been a day of celebration, reflection, and renewed commitment to the nation’s ideals. Each year, the streets turn green and white, the air is filled with national songs, and the spirit of patriotism rises to its peak. But this year, the celebrations carry an entirely different weight-a deep sense of pride, triumph, and unity unlike any in recent memory.

The reason lies in a monumental event just months earlier: Pakistan’s decisive victory in what has already been called the Ma’arka-e-Haq (Battle for Truth) against its traditional rival, India. It began with the Pahalgam incident, which India used as a pretext to unleash a sudden and cowardly assault on the night of May 6-7, firing missiles at civilian populations in Muzaffarabad, Kotli, Bagh, Bahawalpur, and Muridke. These attacks were not only a blatant violation of international norms but an attempt to spread fear among innocent civilians.

The 14-day “Battle for Truth and Independence” celebrations will culminate on the night between August 13 and 14 at Karachi’s National Stadium, with a grand finale-a mega concert featuring Pakistan’s most celebrated performers, followed by a dazzling fireworks display.

The Pakistan Armed Forces responded instantly and decisively. In a display of unmatched coordination and skill, the Pakistan Air Force took to the skies and, within minutes, shot down five Indian fighter jets-including 3 Rafale aircraft that India had proudly showcased as symbols of its air superiority. Those same jets, once the pride of the Indian Air Force, were reduced to wreckage by the precision of Pakistan’s ace pilots, bringing the enemy’s arrogance crashing down.

Undeterred, India attempted another wave of aggression, using suicide drones to target major cities such as Karachi and Lahore. Yet again, Pakistan’s vigilant air defence systems intercepted and neutralised the threat. On May 10, India escalated further by targeting three Pakistani airbases with missiles and drones. That move triggered Pakistan’s carefully planned Operation “Bunyan-um-Marsoos” – the “Iron Wall.”

Under this operation, Pakistan’s fighter pilots turned the tables, striking deep inside Indian territory and targeting high-value installations, including airbases in Rajouri and Pathankot. These precision strikes dismantled India’s military infrastructure and neutralised its capacity to sustain the conflict.

The four-day war ended in an undeniable Pakistani victory. It was a triumph that not only safeguarded national borders but also lifted the morale of the entire nation. The unity between the armed forces and the public drew admiration from around the world.

Diplomatically, too, Pakistan scored significant achievements. U.S. President Donald Trump invited Field Marshal General Asim Munir to the White House for lunch and announced enhanced cooperation between Washington and Islamabad. Earlier, PPP Chairman and head of the Parliamentary Committee on Foreign Affairs, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, had undertaken a diplomatic tour to various countries and the United Nations, presenting Pakistan’s position with reason, evidence, and dignity, while exposing the weaknesses in India’s narrative. The result: India, which once accused Pakistan of global isolation, now finds itself alone on the international stage, with criticism rising even from within its own borders.

In recognition of this extraordinary victory, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah announced a 14-day celebration across the province, starting August 1. More than 2,000 events were planned under the themes of the “Battle for Truth” and Independence Day, ranging from cultural shows and poetry gatherings to sports tournaments and concerts.

As a Member of the Sindh Provincial Assembly and Spokesperson of the Sindh Government, I had the privilege of personally attending many of these events. The energy, the enthusiasm, and the pride I witnessed among the people were beyond words.

On August 9, Karachi’s Expo Centre hosted a grand international mushaira featuring celebrated poets from Pakistan and across the globe. Their verses-focused on unity, resilience, and victory-brought the entire hall to its feet with thunderous applause. On August 3, the Taekwondo Championship was held in Karachi’s West District, where over 200 young athletes showcased their talent and discipline. On August 4, the Boys & Girls Badminton Championship in Badin was organised under the supervision of the District Sports Officer. In Shaheed Benazirabad, the Shooting Ball Championship revived memories of our recent triumph, and at the Moin Khan Academy, cricket matches further fueled the celebratory spirit.

Hyderabad’s historic Rani Bagh has been transformed into a festive hub from August 8-14, with cultural performances, patriotic songs, and unity-themed events. Major concerts in Hyderabad on August 9 and in Sukkur on August 10 brought together thousands, with Rahat Fateh Ali Khan and other renowned artists delivering unforgettable performances. Spectacular fireworks lit up the skies as people from all walks of life came to pay tribute to our armed forces.

On August 11, the province observed Minorities Day with special events in Karachi and other districts, honouring the contributions of minority communities to Pakistan’s development and reinforcing the message of harmony and unity.

This year’s Independence Day is more than an annual tradition. It is a living reminder of courage, unity, and resilience. For me, as both a public representative and a proud citizen, witnessing the people of Sindh-men, women, youth, and elders-celebrating with such devotion has been an unforgettable experience. This is not just a celebration of the past; it is a promise for the future.

Pakistan Zindabad!

The writer is the spokesperson of the government of Sindh.