Sewers Don’t Lie

If you want to know whether Pakistan is winning against polio, don’t ask a podium. Last month, the National Institutes of Health found poliovirus in 42 of 117 processed sewage samples drawn from 87 districts with ten more samples still in the lab.

Compared with June’s 32pc, that is a movement in the wrong direction. Sewage is evidence. And the evidence says the virus is circulating widely.

Sindh carried the heaviest load, with 19 of 29 sites positive, Punjab 12 of 27, and KP seven of 31; in Islamabad, three out of four sites lit up. Balochistan posted one positive this month, but anyone reaching for a victory lap should remember how quickly trajectories flip when refusal belts and missed-child pockets are left to fester. Pakistan has recorded 19 polio cases so far this year-12 in KP, five in Sindh, one each in Punjab and Gilgit-baltistan.

What makes this uglier is the narrative mismatch. Official messaging insists the overall trend shows a decline in positive detections and steady progress in containment, citing six “high-quality” campaigns in the past year, four of them nationwide, and a promise of the next sub-national round from September 1-7 targeting 28 million children across 91 districts. None of that is worthless but none of it cancels out a positivity rate of 36pc. Polio persists in Pakistan for reasons we know too well: the comfort of aggregate coverage that conceals local deserts; the conversion of campaigns into ceremonies; the temptation to manage headlines instead of micro-plans; the refusal economy that thrives where services are absent and trust is thin.

And through it all, the basic epidemiologic reality remains unchanged: Pakistan and Afghanistan are the world’s last two endemic countries, bound by movement, markets, and kinship more than by fences. Treat them as separate problems and you will fail both.

So stop congratulating yourselves. Start running the programme the way the virus runs the country: street by street, union council by union council, week by week. Publish the environmental maps down to the neighbourhood and tie real consequences to stubborn red dots.

Put district health officers back in charge of outcomes instead of optics, and give them the political cover to change tactics tomorrow, not after the next podium moment. Make the September round mean something visible in refusal clusters (clean water points fixed, hours kept at clinics, a named official who shows up and solves a problem) and synchronise with Afghanistan at the crossings where families actually move. If the sewers are screaming, stop arguing with them. Listen. Then do the work. *