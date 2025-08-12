Building Ties

President Masoud Pezeshkian’s visit has reset expectations about where Pakistan-Iran commerce could realistically go, and the $10 billion annual trade target announced around that visit captures a regional mood that is shifting under new power equations.

The opportunity is genuine: the warmth on display from Lahore to Islamabad suggested political alignment that has often been missing, and it is precisely that alignment which can convert speeches into schedules if both capitals are ready to design the plumbing of trade rather than just describe its promise. Yet the recent past is instructive, because Pakistan’s last attempt at a transformative energy partnership with Iran stalled not for lack of demand or geography, but because exposure to a dense sanctions regime made execution too risky without a bespoke compliance pathway, a lesson that should now inform every line of the new plan rather than paralyse it.

The essential question, therefore, is not whether $10 billion is desirable (it clearly is) but how the two sides intend to reach it in a manner that can withstand legal, financial, and diplomatic scrutiny, since in today’s trading environment even close partners find that intent, absent credible safeguards, is insufficient to carry deals from announcement to delivery. The answer would have to be worked upon as a working design that tells market actors how settlements will clear, how due diligence will be documented, and how exposure to penalties will be limited and insured across the chain.

Border markets, local-currency settlement, barter windows, and third-party facilitation have all been discussed before, but none of these tools can function without serious institutional design and political will: banks and customs need shielded processes; private firms need incentives commensurate with residual risk; and both governments need interoperable rules so that a shipment cleared on one side does not get trapped by uncertainty on the other. Done correctly, such a framework would serve as a regional template for managing commerce under constraint.

There is a diplomatic layer that must be handled with equal care, because Pakistan seeks to preserve a wide set of external relationships even as it diversifies energy and logistics options, and Iran is similarly balancing outreach with existing partnerships. Ergo, any credible framework will need quiet assurances that it does not breach international obligations, or at a minimum, a capacity to demonstrate compliance convincingly when questioned, which again argues for transparent rules rather than vague comfort.

What the public statements surrounding the visit did not supply-detail on the sanctions-proof wiring-now becomes the decisive variable, since lofty targets without operating manuals generate policy fatigue and deter precisely the stakeholders a trade expansion relies on. Investors can live with rules they disagree with, but they will not commit where rules are absent or revealed only when convenient. *