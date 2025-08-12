Hasan Raheem ties the knot

Beloved singer Hasan Raheem, known for his soulful tracks and low-key public persona, has apparently tied the knot in a private ceremony in his hometown of Chitral – this time for real.

This marks a real-life celebration just months after he fooled fans with a staged wedding for a music video.

Earlier this year, Hasan sparked a social media frenzy when he posted photos hinting at his marriage, only to later reveal it was a promotional stunt for his song ‘Memories’ featuring Justin Bibis. The prank, complete with a heartfelt privacy statement, convinced even fellow artists – until he admitted: “Abhi bhi kunwara hun.”

This time, however, the marriage is no music video plot twist. Photos and videos from the event, shared by guests and circulating on social media, confirm that Hasan has begun a new chapter in his life.

At the nikah ceremony, Hasan Raheem wore a classic Gilgiti robe paired with a traditional feather cap, while his bride stunned in a heavily embellished pastel blue maxi. The celebration took place outdoors at night, set against lush garden backdrops, creating an intimate yet picturesque atmosphere.

Guests revealed that the bride is reportedly Hasan’s cousin. Although the ‘Wishes’ hitmaker has not yet posted anything about the occasion, fans and fellow artists have been flooding social media with congratulatory messages. Given Hasan’s previous wedding prank, many fans were sceptical at first. Social media was filled with comments like “Is this real this time?” and playful remarks such as “Better luck next time, girlies.” But with authentic photos and videos now making the rounds, even the doubters are convinced.