Madonna urges Pope Leo to visit Gaza ‘before it’s too late’

In an Instagram post, pop icon Madonna called on Pope Leo to travel to Gaza to save the suffering children from the ongoing crisis, before it’s too late.

On Monday, August 11, for the 25th birthday of her son Rocco, music veteran and the mother of 6, Madonna urged ‘Man of God’ to soon bring his light to the starving and dying children of Gaza, as with the ongoing humanitarian crisis, ‘there is no more time’ left to delay the visit.

She addressed Pope Leo XIV in the pleading letter, noting, “Most Holy Father, Please go to Gaza and bring your light to the children before it’s too late. As a mother, I cannot bear to watch their suffering. The children of the world belong to everyone. You are the only one of us who cannot be denied entry. We need the humanitarian gates to be fully opened to save these innocent children.” “There is no more time. Please say you will go. Love, Madonna,” the ‘Material Girl’ hitmaker requested.

Sharing the note on the social platform, Madonna captioned, “Politics cannot affect Change. Only consciousness can. Therefore, I am reaching out to a Man of God.”

“Today is my Son Rocco’s birthday. I feel the best gift I can give to him as a Mother – is to ask everyone to do what they can to help save the innocent children caught in the crossfire in Gaza,” Madonna added.

“I am merely trying to do what I can to keep these children from dying of starvation,” she concluded the heartfelt appeal and requested everyone to join her in helping the people of Gaza by donating to the trusted organisations.

Meanwhile, the Vatican is yet to respond to Madonna’s post.