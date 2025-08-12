Feroze Khan and Hiba’s video during drama shoot goes viral

A video of popular actors Feroze Khan and Hiba Bukhari praising each other during the shoot of their upcoming drama ‘Main Zameen Tu Aasman’ has gone viral.

They will soon appear together on screen after a long hiatus. In the video, they expressed mutual admiration which delighted fans.

Hiba Bukhari is making her return to the screen with this drama after the birth of her child and teasers for the project have already been released.

In the viral video shot during the drama’s filming, the actors are seen exchanging compliments. Feroze Khan asked Hiba how she felt working with him, to which she responded that it felt great to work with a star like him.

Hiba noted that she expected to feel nervous working with a big star like Feroze, but the opposite was true. She praised his humility, stating that despite being a star, he has no airs and waits for her on set, greeting her with utmost respect and courtesy.

In response, Feroze Khan reciprocated the compliments, saying he enjoyed working with Hiba and described her as an extremely sincere person. In a humorous tone, Hiba quipped that they made the video just to praise each other. Feroze clarified with a laugh that they didn’t take any money to compliment one another.