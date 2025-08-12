Shaniera reacts to Hania’s bike stunt

Hania Aamir has faced backlash after sharing a video that many deemed reckless and unsafe.

In the clip, Hania is seen riding a motorbike through the streets of Karachi with a friend, with both wearing no helmets.

Social activist Shaniera Akram took to Instagram to express her concern. Known for her longstanding advocacy for road safety, Shaniera criticised the video and stressed the responsibility that comes with influence.

She emphasised that her remarks were not a personal attack against Hania but rather a reminder of how dangerous such stunts can be. She also said she was thankful that Hania remained unharmed. Many on social media echoed Shaniera’s sentiments. One user commented, “People need to keep their kids away from Hania’s influence.”

Another remarked, “Hania is a chapri and an attention seeker,” while others simply stated, “Shaniera is right here.” The incident has sparked a broader conversation about the responsibilities influencers have when it comes to setting examples for their audience-especially when it involves safety. Hania Aamir is known for her vibrant Gen Z persona and fun. With a massive following, her actions have the power to influence countless young fans.