Shruti Seth reflects on Pakistani artists ban in India

Indian film and TV actor Shruti Seth shared her two cents on India’s ban on Pakistani artists, as she gets honest about her experience of sharing the stage with renowned comedian Shakeel Siddiqui.

In her latest podcast appearance, actor Shruti Seth, best known for starring in hit shows like ‘Shararat’ and ‘Baalveer’, shared her experience of sharing the stage with Pakistan’s celebrated stand-up comic Shakeel Siddiqui, in ‘Comedy Circus’ and ‘Comedy Nights Bachao’.

“Anywhere I travel across the world, to date, I get compliments for the acts with Shakeel Siddiqui,” she said, adding that none of their skits were scripted, but were improvised during live performance.

Further reflecting on the ban on Pakistani artists from working in India, due to political tensions between the neighbouring countries, Seth added, “Right now, the world is being governed by politics, so I’m not in that position to say much. But I do think that art should be free world over.”

“Whenever there has been a strife anywhere in the world, it has always been resolved by art only. Art is a way of forging the bond. It is the way to love and acceptance. As art has saved us all these years, I just hope that it does so in future as well,” she concluded.