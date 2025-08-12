Ishaq Dar meets U.S. counterterrorism official to strengthen ties

Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Ishaq Dar, met with the U.S. Acting Coordinator for Counterterrorism. The meeting took place recently at the Foreign Office. Gregory D. Loeffler, the U.S. official, briefed Dar on the ongoing Pakistan-U.S. Counterterrorism Dialogue. This dialogue aims to boost cooperation and improve security between the two countries. Both leaders discussed ways to fight terrorism effectively and work together in the future.

During the meeting, Dar appreciated the efforts of both nations. He encouraged continued and organized cooperation. He emphasized that strong ties are important for regional peace and stability. The U.S. official shared similar views and expressed support for joint efforts. They agreed that working together can lead to better security for the region.

The Foreign Office spokesperson highlighted that the meeting was positive and productive. He stated that both sides see counterterrorism cooperation as very important. They believe that joint efforts will help prevent terrorism and promote peace. The meeting shows a shared commitment to tackling security challenges.

Furthermore, officials from both countries agreed to maintain regular contact. They plan to hold more discussions in the future. The meeting marks a significant step toward stronger bilateral relations. It also reflects a mutual desire to address common security threats effectively.

The meeting between Ishaq Dar and the U.S. counterterrorism official was successful. Both sides expressed their commitment to continued cooperation. Their efforts aim to create a safer environment for their people and the region. This meeting sets a positive tone for future collaboration in security matters.