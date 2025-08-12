Punjab on flood watch amid heavy rains

The Punjab Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) issued a flood warning on Tuesday. They warned of possible flooding in the rivers due to heavy rains in northern regions. Additionally, India may release water from its dams into the rivers in the coming days. The PDMA said water levels are increasing unusually in Indian dams, raising concerns about flooding in Punjab.

Indian dams like Bhakra, Pong, and Thein are near full capacity. Bhakra is at 61%, Pong at 76%, and Thein at 64%. These levels could soon affect rivers flowing into Pakistan. The PDMA warned of medium to high flood risks along the Chenab River. They are monitoring the situation closely around the clock. Officials said there could be a further rise in water flow in the Sutlej River.

This warning comes a day after the authority issued a flood advisory. The province expects a seventh monsoon spell starting August 13. The new rainfall is likely to raise water levels in major rivers, including Sutlej, Ravi, Chenab, and Jhelum. Tributaries and streams connected to these rivers may also swell. Therefore, authorities have instructed officials to stay alert and prepared for emergencies.

Recent monsoon rains caused severe flooding across Pakistan. Cities faced urban floods, flash floods, and landslides, resulting in over 300 deaths. Many people are still missing, and infrastructure suffered heavy damage. Gilgit Baltistan, known for tourist spots, also faced flash floods and landslides. Last month, the Chief Minister reported ten deaths and four injuries from monsoon-triggered floods in the region.

Punjab faces a serious flood threat from rising river levels and possible water releases from India. Authorities are working hard to monitor the situation and keep people safe. The upcoming monsoon spell may worsen conditions, making preparedness crucial. The public must stay alert and follow official advice to stay safe during this critical time.