Ishaq Dar leads drive to boost Pakistan’s port efficiency

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar led a meeting on August 12, 2025. The meeting focused on improving the operational efficiency of Pakistan’s ports. Officials discussed ways to reduce port congestion and speed up cargo handling. They also explored ways to improve logistics systems supporting imports and exports. The goal is to strengthen trade facilitation and boost overall economic activity.

During the meeting, the participants reviewed proposals to shorten turnaround times at ports. They emphasized the need for smooth cargo handling to enhance efficiency. The Deputy Prime Minister stressed modernizing port infrastructure. He also called for streamlining processes to improve Pakistan’s competitiveness in regional and global markets. The discussion included strategies for sustainable growth and reducing the carbon footprint of trade logistics.

The government announced a 50 percent reduction in port charges at Karachi Port on July 19. This step aims to lower costs for exporters and reduce port congestion. Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Muhammad Junaid Anwar Chaudhry explained that cutting fees will support dry bulk goods exporters. The reduction covers port handling, vessel, and storage charges. The government also canceled the planned annual five percent fee increase to keep charges low.

Officials highlighted that faster and less congested port operations will help reduce emissions. The move supports Pakistan’s goal to decarbonize the maritime sector and increase energy efficiency. The meeting included senior officials such as Tariq Bajwa, Syed Mazhar Ali Shah, Major General Farrukh Shahzad, and maritime affairs experts. Their input will guide future reforms and investments in port infrastructure.

Overall, the meeting showed the government’s commitment to improving trade logistics and environmental sustainability. By cutting port charges and modernizing facilities, Pakistan aims to attract more business. These efforts will enhance trade flows and strengthen the country’s economic position. The government plans to continue monitoring port performance and implementing reforms to achieve long-term success.