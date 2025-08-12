Three killed in Austin store shooting

In Austin, Texas, a shooting outside a Target store parking lot left three people dead, including a child. The suspect stole two vehicles before being subdued by police using a Taser.

Austin Police Chief Lisa Davis said the suspect is a white male in his 30s with a history of mental health issues and a criminal record. Authorities have not released his name, and the motive remains unknown.

Police received the emergency call at 2:15 p.m. on Monday. Upon arrival, officers found three people with gunshot wounds. Two victims died at the scene, while the third was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Captain Shannon Questor confirmed the victims included a child and two adults. Police said the suspect first hijacked a car from the parking lot but crashed, then stole another vehicle from a Volkswagen showroom to escape.

Lisa Davis stated that the suspect was captured about 20 miles from the scene in South Austin after a citizen’s tip. Officers used a Taser to bring him under control before taking him into custody.

This shooting occurred just two weeks after a stabbing attack outside a Walmart store in Traverse City, Michigan. In that case, a 42-year-old man allegedly injured 11 people in what officials called a random act of violence.