Hunza floods strike again, roads blocked

The Hunza River flooded suddenly in the Gilgit-Baltistan region, hitting Gulmit Gojal stream hard. This caused panic and chaos as floodwaters rushed through the area. More than 50 workers on a water channel barely escaped with their lives. The flood also brought large rocks that blocked parts of the Karakoram Highway. Because of the blockage, many travelers got stuck and could not move.

Government spokesperson Faizullah Firaq reported serious damage from the flood. Water channels, farmland, crops, and houses suffered heavy losses. Additionally, floodwaters in Shigar, Baltistan, swept away many trees. He said landslides kept falling along the Silk Route and Karakoram Highway. These blockages made travel very difficult and dangerous in the region.

Firaq warned that Gilgit-Baltistan faced severe destruction. He assured that road repair work would start soon to reopen the highways. Emergency crews prepared to clear debris and restore safe routes. The government is also working to support affected communities. They aim to reduce further harm and speed up recovery.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif met with NDMA Chairman Lieutenant General Inam Haider. The NDMA chief updated the Prime Minister on relief efforts and emergency plans. Sharif stressed the importance of giving early warnings to people in danger zones. This will help save lives and reduce damage from possible future floods.

Overall, the situation remains serious but controlled. The government is acting quickly to address damage and help stranded travelers. Restoring transport links and aiding victims are top priorities now. Authorities urge residents to stay alert and follow safety instructions. The focus is on swift recovery and preventing further disaster.