100MW solar project in GB to finish in one year: PM

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has directed that a 100-megawatt solar power project in Gilgit-Baltistan be completed within one year. He made this announcement while chairing a high-level meeting on the project. The Prime Minister said he would personally oversee progress and ensure timely delivery. He instructed authorities to prioritize the project and build climate-resilient infrastructure.

During the briefing, officials said construction had already begun after ECNEC’s formal approval. The Prime Minister emphasized that the federal government would cover all project costs. He assured that once complete, the project would help end 18 to 20 hours of daily load-shedding in the region. The initiative will provide residents with low-cost, eco-friendly electricity.

The Prime Minister also stressed that transparency in the project’s execution is essential. He noted that energy access is a right for the people of Gilgit-Baltistan. The solar power plant is expected to reduce fuel dependency and improve living standards. It also aligns with the government’s clean energy and climate goals.

To ensure smooth coordination, PM Sharif appointed Owais Khan Leghari to lead the project’s steering committee. The committee will supervise all stages of construction and keep the Prime Minister updated. The move aims to speed up decision-making and maintain accountability throughout the process.

This project marks a major step toward sustainable energy in the region. If completed on time, it could serve as a model for future solar developments in Pakistan. The government hopes this will be a game-changer for Gilgit-Baltistan, bringing reliable, affordable power to thousands of households.