India’s mountain town swallowed by flood, 70+ missing

Rescue teams in India are still searching for dozens of missing people after a powerful flood struck the Himalayan town of Dharali on August 5. Officials now fear the death toll could exceed 70. So far, four deaths have been confirmed, and 68 people remain missing — including 44 Indian nationals, 22 Nepalis, and 9 soldiers.

The disaster occurred when a massive wall of icy water and debris swept through the tourist town in Uttarakhand state. Shocking video footage from survivors showed multi-storey buildings collapsing as the floodwaters surged through the area. Rescue efforts have been hampered by heavy rain, landslides, and damaged roads, which also delayed communication and verification of missing persons.

Rescue workers from India’s National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) are using sniffer dogs and ground-penetrating radar to locate victims buried under mud and debris. In several places, water has gushed out from underground during digging, making the process more dangerous and difficult. Despite these challenges, teams continue the grim task of searching through the wreckage.

Experts believe the flood may have been triggered by heavy rainfall combined with a collapse of glacial debris due to melting ice. Although the exact cause is still under investigation, scientists point to climate change as a likely factor. Melting Himalayan glaciers and thawing permafrost are increasingly destabilizing the region, leading to more frequent and severe disasters.

Climate researchers warn this tragedy is a stark reminder of global warming’s impact. The Himalayas are melting at an alarming rate, threatening the water supply for nearly two billion people. As extreme weather becomes more common, experts urge governments to improve disaster planning and environmental safeguards in vulnerable areas.