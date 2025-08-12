Power sector debt drops by Rs1.065 trillion

The circular debt in Pakistan’s power sector fell by Rs1.065 trillion during the first 16 months of the Shehbaz-led government, official documents from the Power Division revealed on Tuesday. This marks a significant improvement in the country’s energy financial management.

According to the documents, the circular debt stood at Rs1.614 trillion by the end of June 2025. This figure shows a sharp decline compared to the Rs2.679 trillion recorded in February 2024, reflecting a consistent reduction over time.

Furthermore, between May and June 2025 alone, the power sector’s circular debt decreased by Rs856 billion. In May 2025, the debt was at Rs2.470 trillion, highlighting a notable drop within just one month.

The data also showed that in the previous fiscal year, the power sector’s circular debt declined by Rs779 billion. By June 2024, the debt had reduced to Rs2.393 trillion, demonstrating progress under sustained fiscal and administrative measures.

Officials credit this improvement to strict financial discipline, reforms in bill recovery, and targeted measures to control power theft. They believe the ongoing strategy can further ease the sector’s burden and improve energy supply stability.