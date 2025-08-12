Islamabad declares august 13 local holiday

Islamabad authorities have declared Wednesday, August 13, 2025, as a local holiday within the limits of the federal capital to prepare for the upcoming Independence Day festivities. Essential service offices, including MCI, CDA, ICT Police, IESCO, SNGPL, and hospitals, will remain operational despite the holiday, ensuring critical city functions continue without interruption.

The decision comes as the nation gears up to celebrate its 78th Independence Day and the victory in Marka-e-Haq, a term given to the recent armed conflict with neighboring India. Across Islamabad, preparations are in full swing, with both government and private buildings adorned in green and white to mark the occasion.

Adding to the excitement, streets and rooftops are decorated with national flags, while markets are filled with stalls selling buntings, caps, and patriotic outfits for children. This year’s celebrations carry extra pride due to Pakistan’s successful Operation Bunyan-um-Marsoos under the Marka-e-Haq campaign, further boosting public enthusiasm.

Last week, the district administration banned the sale and use of plastic horns to maintain order during the celebrations. Authorities have urged citizens to observe the occasion respectfully while enjoying the cultural and recreational activities planned across the city.

On the directions of Capital Development Authority Chairman and Chief Commissioner Muhammad Ali Randhawa, Islamabad’s main avenues, parks, and monuments have been decorated with flags, lights, cultural displays, and artistic installations. From iconic landmarks to residential streets, the city is brimming with national pride and unity.