New UNICEF head vows to protect Pakistan’s children

Pernille Ironside has been appointed as the new UNICEF Representative in Pakistan. She officially started her role after presenting her credentials to the Foreign Office. Ironside expressed a strong commitment to protect and promote the rights of all children in Pakistan. She will lead UNICEF’s country program with a focus on nurturing, educating, and supporting children from birth through adolescence. Her role involves close cooperation with the government and partners to achieve sustainable development goals for children.

Under Ironside’s leadership, UNICEF will continue to support key areas like education, health, nutrition, and child protection. The agency aims to improve access to quality education and better learning outcomes for all children. It will also work on enhancing maternal and newborn care to reduce child mortality. Additionally, UNICEF plans to increase access to safe water and sanitation across the country. The goal is to protect children from diseases, disasters, and climate risks.

Ironside highlighted the importance of Pakistan’s young population. Nearly half the population is under 18, and two-thirds are under 30. She said this youth can drive progress and prosperity if given proper support. She emphasized investing in early childhood care, nutrition, education, and climate resilience. By doing this, Pakistan can unlock the creativity and talent of its children and youth. Ironside said she looks forward to working with all stakeholders for lasting positive change.

Before joining Pakistan, Ironside held several leadership roles in UNICEF globally. She worked in Nigeria, Iraq, Gaza, and the Democratic Republic of Congo. She also served as deputy director at UNICEF Headquarters in New York. Her experience spans over 20 years in child rights, humanitarian aid, and international development. This background prepares her to tackle Pakistan’s child welfare challenges effectively. UNICEF’s ongoing programs in Pakistan currently help nearly six million children.

The agency recently pledged to protect children from the impacts of the climate crisis. It aims to secure their economic and social well-being in the face of environmental risks. Ironside’s arrival marks a renewed effort to improve children’s lives in Pakistan. She calls for strong partnerships among government, civil society, and private sectors. Together, they can build a better future where every child thrives. UNICEF remains committed to making Pakistan a safer and healthier place for children.