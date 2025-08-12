CCP upholds Rs35m fine on flour mills association

The Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) has maintained a fine of Rs35 million on the Pakistan Flour Mills Association for colluding to raise wheat flour prices across the country. The appellate tribunal rejected the association’s appeal and ordered the amount to be deposited into the national treasury without delay. This decision aims to ensure accountability and deter future price manipulation.

The tribunal confirmed that the flour mills association was involved in coordinated actions that caused an artificial increase in flour prices, impacting millions of consumers nationwide. Such price fixing created unnecessary financial strain on households and contributed to overall inflation. By upholding the fine, the authorities reinforced their commitment to protecting consumer rights and promoting fair competition.

Furthermore, the CCP emphasized that trade associations should not use their platforms to manipulate market prices. CCP Chairman Dr. Kabir Sidhu stated that fixing prices through such bodies is strictly illegal and damages the integrity of the market. He urged all business associations to operate transparently and respect competition laws.

In addition, the ruling highlights the government’s determination to combat cartel practices in essential commodities. Officials stressed that any coordinated effort to exploit consumers for financial gain will be met with strict legal action. The decision serves as a warning to other industry groups considering similar practices.

The CCP has also encouraged the public to report any signs of market manipulation or price fixing. They believe active public participation can help authorities detect and stop such schemes quickly. This collaborative approach is expected to improve market stability and protect the interests of consumers.

Ultimately, the decision to uphold the fine sends a strong signal that anti-competitive behavior will not be tolerated. It also reflects ongoing efforts to create a transparent, fair, and competitive business environment in the country’s essential food markets.