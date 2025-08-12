Fake TikTok shops spread malware threat

Hackers are using fake TikTok shops to trick users and spread malware, warns cybersecurity firm CMT360. These fraudulent shops mimic real e-commerce profiles and use AI-generated content to look authentic.

The fake shops lure buyers with huge discounts. When users click links, they are taken to phishing sites disguised as real stores. These sites often lead to fake payment pages asking for money for products that don’t exist.

CMT360 traced over 10,000 fraudulent URLs linked to TikTok Wholesale and Mall pages. Many target younger users, tricking them into sending money to fake wallets or paying for non-existent items.

Some fake shops even act as affiliate services, spreading malicious apps. One malware called SparkKitty can steal sensitive data from both Android and iOS devices, giving attackers long-term access.

Investigators found more than 5,000 malicious download links spread through embedded links and QR codes. Scammers use fast sales tactics like countdown timers to pressure users into quick decisions.

Experts advise users to always check website addresses before paying, avoid cryptocurrency or wire transfers, and install strong security software. CMT360 warns, “Even professional-looking stores can hide advanced scams.”