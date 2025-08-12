Wheat flour prices rise by Rs50 per bag

Flour mill owners have increased the price of a 20kg wheat flour bag by Rs50, bringing the retail price from Rs1,350 to Rs1,400. The decision comes as wheat prices have surged in the open market, putting additional pressure on millers and consumers alike. This recent hike has sparked concern among buyers who already face rising costs of essential goods.

Mill owners explained that the increase in wheat prices forced them to adjust flour prices accordingly. The cost of a maund of wheat in the open market rose by Rs150, from Rs2,300 to Rs2,450. Since wheat is the main raw material for flour production, this rise directly impacts the price of flour sold to consumers.

However, market experts and insiders have raised doubts about the reasons behind the price increase. They pointed out that the wheat market is under strict regulation by the provincial government, which is supposed to prevent unfair or arbitrary price changes. Because of this, some experts believe the recent hike may not be fully justified and requires thorough investigation.

Industry watchers have urged the provincial government to look into the matter and take corrective actions. They stressed that it is crucial to ensure affordable prices for the public, especially as wheat flour remains a staple food item for most households. Any unchecked price increase could deepen the financial strain on low-income families who already struggle to meet daily expenses.

Consumers are advised to stay alert and report any irregular or sudden price surges in their local markets. Authorities are expected to monitor the situation closely and ensure that the flour supply chain remains stable and prices remain fair for buyers.

In the meantime, experts warn that ongoing fluctuations in wheat prices could continue to affect flour costs. Therefore, maintaining transparency in market regulation and swift government action is essential to protect consumers from further hardship.