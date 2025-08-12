England faces severe water shortage warning

England is facing a “nationally significant” water shortfall after experiencing its driest first half of the year since 1976, the Environment Agency (EA) announced on Tuesday. This serious situation threatens water supplies and agricultural production across the country.

Out of the EA’s 14 operating regions, five are currently under drought conditions. Meanwhile, six other regions are dealing with prolonged dry weather, leading to reduced water reserves and damaged crop yields. These conditions are raising alarm across England.

The National Drought Group, which includes government officials, water companies, and farming representatives, has convened to discuss possible responses. Many parts of England are also preparing for their fourth heatwave of the summer, which could worsen the water shortage.

Helen Wakeham, Director of Water at the EA, urged everyone to conserve water and reduce pressure on the environment. Farmers have expressed growing concerns, with Rachel Hallos of the National Farmers Union reporting significant drops in crop yields, which could impact the UK’s overall harvest.

Reservoirs in England are only 67.7 percent full, well below the average 80.5 percent for early August. Additionally, nearly half of England’s river flows are below normal, prompting restrictions like the hosepipe ban in Yorkshire to conserve water.

Water Minister Emma Hardy warned that England faces a growing water shortage over the next decade. The government plans to build new reservoirs to secure water supplies. Experts say climate change is increasing the frequency and severity of droughts, heatwaves, and floods, making water management more critical than ever.