Supreme court notices Punjab on Imran’s bail pleas

The Supreme Court on Tuesday issued a notice to the Punjab government regarding former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s bail petitions in the May 9 violence cases. A three-member bench, led by Chief Justice Yahya Afridi, resumed hearings on the pleas filed by Imran Khan challenging the Lahore High Court’s rejection of his bail applications.

During the hearing, CJP Afridi mentioned that certain findings were attached to the bail petitions. However, he clarified that the court would not comment on the accuracy of these findings or examine the legal aspects at this early stage to avoid influencing either party.

The Chief Justice emphasized that the hearing was limited to issuing notices, and detailed legal discussions would be held later. He asked both parties’ lawyers to prepare on the legal questions for the next hearing scheduled on August 19.

Imran Khan’s petitions seek leave to appeal against the Lahore High Court’s June 24 order, which dismissed his post-arrest bail application related to the violence incidents on May 9. He is currently detained in Adiala Jail.

The cases involve several serious charges under the Pakistan Penal Code and the Anti-Terrorism Act. The Lahore High Court had observed that the offenses fall under the prohibitory clause of the Criminal Procedure Code, making bail unavailable.

The court also noted that Imran Khan’s case is different from that of his co-accused. The Supreme Court’s next hearing will focus on reviewing the legal issues prepared by both sides.