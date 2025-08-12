Dengue cases rise in Rawalpindi, health officials urge caution

Six new dengue cases were reported in Rawalpindi, raising the total number of patients in Rawalpindi and nearby Murree to 58. Authorities continue to monitor the situation closely as the number of infections rises.

So far this year, health officials have screened 4,475 people for dengue in the region. Out of the total cases, 30 have been confirmed in Rawalpindi district, while Murree has reported 28 cases. Fortunately, no deaths have occurred so far.

Currently, 11 patients are receiving treatment in hospitals. The health department is actively managing the situation to prevent further spread and ensure patients receive proper care.

Strict actions have been taken to enforce dengue safety rules. A total of 2,288 cases of violations against dengue Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) have been registered. Authorities have sealed 1,257 buildings and imposed fines exceeding Rs4.2 million.

The health department urges all citizens to follow precautionary measures seriously. These include eliminating stagnant water and using mosquito repellents to reduce the risk of dengue transmission.

Officials emphasize that community cooperation is essential to control the dengue outbreak. They continue to monitor the situation and advise people to stay alert as the dengue season progresses.