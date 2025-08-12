Italian athlete dies during world games in China

Italian orienteering athlete Mattia Debertolis tragically died on Tuesday at the World Games in Chengdu, China. He collapsed during a competition on August 8 and passed away four days later despite immediate medical care. Organizers and the International Orienteering Federation (IOF) confirmed the sad news but did not reveal the cause of death.

Debertolis, 29, was competing in the men’s middle-distance orienteering event when he collapsed. The event took place about 50 kilometers from central Chengdu, in hot and humid conditions with temperatures above 30 degrees Celsius. The course included a six-kilometer run with steep climbs and 20 control points.

Orienteering requires athletes to navigate through unmarked routes using maps and compasses, making it physically and mentally demanding. Footage from the event showed runners passing through rural fields and villages. Swiss athlete Riccardo Rancan won the event in just over 45 minutes.

Debertolis, originally from Primiero in eastern Italy, had been active in orienteering since 2014. He participated in several World Championships and World Cups and was ranked 137th in the men’s world rankings. Alongside his sports career, he was pursuing a PhD at KTH Royal Institute of Technology in Stockholm.

The World Games is a multi-sport event held every four years for sports not included in the Olympics. The Chengdu Games, hosting about 4,000 athletes, will continue until August 17. The men’s middle-distance orienteering was the first medal event of the competition.

Organizers and the IOF expressed deep sorrow over Debertolis’ death. They extended heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, and the orienteering community. They also promised ongoing support to those affected by this tragic event.