Trump plans Putin meeting as Europe pushes Ukraine support

US President Donald Trump announced plans for a face-to-face summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska on Friday. Trump called it a “feel-out meeting” to understand Putin’s ideas for ending the war in Ukraine. This will be the first direct meeting between the two leaders since Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022.

Trump criticized Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky for refusing territorial concessions. He said the talks might lead to land swaps to help end the conflict. However, Trump also warned Putin that he must stop the war, showing his hope for a peaceful solution.

European leaders, worried that Trump and Putin might agree on unacceptable deals, have planned separate talks with both Trump and Zelensky on Wednesday. They stressed the importance of respecting Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity in any peace agreement.

Zelensky has firmly rejected giving up any land taken by force, calling concessions to Russia both immoral and irrational. Meanwhile, EU foreign ministers met to discuss new sanctions against Russia and emphasized that no peace talks should start until Russia agrees to a full ceasefire.

Trump suggested Zelensky might join future talks, but it remains unclear if Putin will meet the Ukrainian president. The Kremlin demands Kyiv withdraw troops from several regions and accept strict conditions, including neutrality and no NATO membership.

As fighting continues, Russia claimed recent gains in eastern Ukraine’s Donetsk region. The upcoming summit raises hopes for peace but also concerns about possible compromises that could affect Ukraine’s future.