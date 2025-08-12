PM orders strict enforcement of office timings

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has taken serious notice of the failure to follow official duty timings in federal ministries, divisions, and institutions. This step comes as part of a move to improve government office discipline and efficiency. The Prime Minister stressed that strict compliance with office hours is essential for smooth government functioning.

The Cabinet Division has sent a formal letter to all ministries, divisions, and attached departments, emphasizing the importance of following the designated office hours. Additionally, the Prime Minister has directed the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) headquarters and its field formations to strictly enforce duty timings without exceptions.

Circulars have been issued to all FBR members, Director Generals, and heads of field formations, instructing them to ensure compliance. A copy of this directive has been sent to the Chairman of FBR and the Secretary of the Revenue Division. They are tasked with displaying the notice prominently on all office notice boards.

To strengthen enforcement, strict monitoring of administrative wings has been initiated across offices. Daily attendance and punctuality reports of employees are now mandatory. Authorities have been warned to take immediate action against any employee found absent or late beyond the specified office hours.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has also begun direct supervision to maintain discipline in government offices. This move highlights the government’s commitment to improving work culture and ensuring that public service delivery meets the expected standards.

FBR has circulated the directive widely among its offices and field formations. All employees have been urged to strictly follow the notified duty timings, reflecting the government’s firm stance against laxity in public offices.