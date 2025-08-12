Death toll reaches 50 in Zhob operation

The death toll in the ongoing security operation along the Pakistan-Afghanistan border in Zhob District has climbed to 50 after three more Indian-sponsored terrorists were killed. The latest action took place during a deliberate sanitisation operation in the Sambaza area on the night of August 10-11. Security forces also recovered weapons, ammunition, and explosives from the slain terrorists, further disrupting their plans to target the region’s stability and peace.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), this latest engagement follows successful operations conducted between August 7 and 9, during which 47 terrorists were eliminated. These operations targeted infiltration attempts by armed militants believed to be operating with foreign support. The recent action reflects the security forces’ continued efforts to eliminate any remaining threats in the surrounding areas of Sambaza.

The ISPR stated that the terrorists killed in the latest phase were directly linked to foreign-sponsored networks aiming to destabilise Pakistan. The retrieval of arms and explosives during the operation further confirms the scale of the militants’ plans. Security forces have been carrying out a combination of search, clearance, and targeted strikes to ensure no hostile elements remain active in the area.

Over the past four days, the coordinated anti-infiltration operations have significantly reduced militant presence along the sensitive border belt. The military’s strategy has included precise intelligence-led actions, enabling them to neutralise multiple threats before they could launch attacks. This sustained campaign highlights the importance of proactive measures in securing national borders from cross-border militancy.

The ISPR reaffirmed that the armed forces remain committed to safeguarding Pakistan’s frontiers and preventing any attempt to sabotage peace, progress, and stability. Officials have vowed to continue operations until all hostile elements are neutralised. The campaign in Zhob District serves as a clear message to those attempting to challenge Pakistan’s sovereignty that such threats will be met with decisive force.