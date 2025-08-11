Let the rivers flow, Hague court tells India

Pakistan on Monday welcomed a ruling by the Permanent Court of Arbitration on the general interpretation of the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT), terming it a major endorsement of its stance on water rights over the western rivers. The award, announced on August 8 and published on the court’s website on Monday, sets out design parameters for new run-of-river hydropower projects to be constructed by India on the Indus, Jhelum and Chenab rivers.

In a statement, the Foreign Office said the court ruled that India must “let flow” the waters of the western rivers for Pakistan’s unrestricted use, with only limited exceptions for hydropower generation, which must strictly comply with the treaty’s provisions.

The court upheld Pakistan’s interpretation of technical rules on low-level outlets, gated spillways, turbine intakes, freeboard and limits on pondage volume. It also affirmed that the Court of Arbitration awards are final and binding on both countries, with legal authority over future proceedings.

Citing Pakistan’s vulnerability as the downstream riparian, the court said the treaty’s object and purpose is to clearly define the two sides’ rights and obligations while ensuring cooperation and effective dispute resolution.

The ruling comes amid strained ties between the two neighbours after India announced it was suspending implementation of the treaty and earlier declined to participate in the arbitration proceedings.

Pakistan reiterated its commitment to fully implement the IWT and called on India to resume the treaty’s normal functioning and comply with the award.

Separately, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has warned India that an attack on the Indus river will be considered an assault on the history, culture and civilization of Pakistan particularly Sindh. “If (Indian Prime Minister Narendra) Modi announces an attack on Indus, he attacks our history, our culture and our civilization,” he underlined while addressing the concluding ceremony of the three-day urs celebrations of Hazrat Shah Abdul Latif Bhitai in Bhit Shah, Matiari district, on Monday.

He reiterated that the Indus is not only the singular major water resource for the people of Pakistan, the Indus valley civilization was connected with the river. “The people of Pakistan and even those in India are opposed to such an attack,” he claimed.

He pointed out that during his visits to the foreign countries they raised the same issue, highlighting the barbarous tendency of the Modi government. “We have fought wars in the past but never before the Indus was attacked and no one even thought about building dams or canals on the Indus,” he said.

Bilawal said Modi had issued a direct threat to 250 million Pakistanis warning that he would stop their water. The PPP’s chairman said whenever Sindhu river came under some attack the people of Sindh bravely came to the forefront to defend the river. “The people of Pakistan have the strength to confront Modi in the event of war,” he cautioned, further warning the neighbouring country that yet another war may end up with Pakistan taking back all its 6 rivers from India.

“Pakistan had not initiated the recent war and we always talk of peace. Pakistan’s ambassadors globally talked about peace and Indian diplomats of war,” he maintained. He went on to warn Modi that if he dared to start another war, the people of all provinces of Pakistan would together defeat their armed forces and that he would definitely loose that war.