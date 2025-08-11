Pakistani diplomats ordered to vacate homes in Delhi

India has reportedly ordered Pakistani diplomats in New Delhi to vacate their residences before the expiry of their contracts, amid continuing harassment and surveillance, sources said on Monday. The sources said Pakistani diplomats are under constant watch, and their home internet services are being frequently suspended. The orders to vacate came before the official end of the diplomats’ housing contracts, with four to five Pakistani officials already instructed to leave their residences. The strain in India-Pakistan diplomatic relations began after the Pahalgam attack in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), which led to a military confrontation between the nuclear-armed neighbours.